BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $187,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $204.66. 76,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

