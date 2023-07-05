BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. 242,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

