BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 1,445,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,970. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

