BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.51. 202,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,967. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.99.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

