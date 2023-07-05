BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 1,299,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,731. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.