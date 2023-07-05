BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 9,054 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,688. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

