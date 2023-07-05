BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 854 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.06. 629,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,859. The company has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

