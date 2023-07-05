BNB Price Tops $243.29 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $243.29 or 0.00788673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.92 billion and approximately $420.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,623 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
