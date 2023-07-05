BNB Price Tops $243.29 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $243.29 or 0.00788673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $37.92 billion and approximately $420.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,623 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,786.09030434. The last known price of BNB is 245.96940657 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1475 active market(s) with $669,451,868.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.