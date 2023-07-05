Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $205.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.18.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

