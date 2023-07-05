Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

