Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VHT stock opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.