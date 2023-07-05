Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 1,308 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

