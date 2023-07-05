BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $620.12

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 620.12 ($7.87) and traded as low as GBX 599 ($7.60). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 613 ($7.78), with a volume of 164,098 shares.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 672.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 558.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,018.35%.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.
