BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.