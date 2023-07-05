BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,450. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

