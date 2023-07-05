BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of BST stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 76,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,955. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.