BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BST stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 76,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,955. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

