BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 43,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.