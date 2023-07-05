BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.