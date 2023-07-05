BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 62,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

