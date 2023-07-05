BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BKN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 29,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,407. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

