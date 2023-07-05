BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 38,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,224. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

