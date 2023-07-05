BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. 38,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,224. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.