BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 16.38. The company had a trading volume of 150,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,965. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 16.20 and a 200 day moving average of 16.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

