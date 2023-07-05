BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 95,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,926. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

