BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,411. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 184,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 193,516 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

