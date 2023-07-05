BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 33,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,816. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
