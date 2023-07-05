BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 33,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,816. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.