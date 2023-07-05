BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ remained flat at $10.17 during trading on Wednesday. 177,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.