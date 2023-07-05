BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $237,688.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,168,161 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,976.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 425,424 shares of company stock worth $5,081,770 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

