BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BFZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $237,688.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,168,161 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,976.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 425,424 shares of company stock worth $5,081,770 over the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.