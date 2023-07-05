BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

