BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Invests $840,000 in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

