BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.54

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.54 and traded as high as $32.62. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 96,260 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $732.97 million, a PE ratio of 124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.