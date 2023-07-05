BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $457.86 million and $11.22 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002661 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000049 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,970,820.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

