BitShares Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.18 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $38.70 million and $33.18 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002004 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002626 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,002,885 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

