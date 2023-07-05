BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $2,674.62 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06513087 USD and is up 17.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,108.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

