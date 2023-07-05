Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00103927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

