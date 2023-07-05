Bitcoin Price Tops $30,495.86 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,495.86 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $592.26 billion and approximately $12.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00850928 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00136349 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019003 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,420,893 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.