Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Biglari Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BH opened at $197.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. Biglari has a twelve month low of $115.22 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 8.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari
Analyst Ratings Changes
BH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biglari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.