Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Biglari Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BH opened at $197.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. Biglari has a twelve month low of $115.22 and a twelve month high of $218.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Biglari by 32.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 81.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

BH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biglari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

