Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $9.31. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 82,364 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGFV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.