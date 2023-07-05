Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 248,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

