Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $267.97 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $267.97 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.30 or 0.06271736 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,721,047 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,121,053 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

