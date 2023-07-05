Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 90 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 295,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.