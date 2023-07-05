Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 328 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 3.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.24% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $26,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. 86,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

