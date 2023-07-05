Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases 1,526 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

