Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,329. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $162.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.