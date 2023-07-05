Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CCI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 646,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

