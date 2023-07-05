Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 14,222 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 742,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,325. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $79.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

