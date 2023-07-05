Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MPV traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,689. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 210,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 79,018 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

