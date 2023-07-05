Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

