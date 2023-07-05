Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.79

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 30190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $820.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.