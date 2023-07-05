Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

Banco Itaú Chile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 18,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. Banco Itaú Chile has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.05 million during the quarter. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.23%.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

