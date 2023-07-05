Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,369 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AZN stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

